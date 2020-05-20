Wednesday, May 20, 2020  | 26 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Nadia Jamil is healing in the sun, gathering strength

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nadia Jamil is healing in the sun, gathering strength

Photo: Instagram/@njlahori

Actor Nadia Jamil is healing in the sun and feeling relaxed for the first time in weeks.

Earlier this month, she had her first chemotherapy session. Back in April, the actor told fans that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She is currently in the UK for treatment.

Taking to Instagram, Jamil said that she was gathering strength. “There has been devastating sadness and incredible love accompanying me since my diagnosis. Every day I face my weaknesses and my strengths. Every day I learn to embrace that gratitude that defined me for so long,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

Healing in the sun. Feeling relaxed and gathering strength. Nico plays by me and the bay leaf tree and rose bush keep me company. There has been devasating sadness and incredible love accompanying me since my diagnosis. Everyday I face my weaknesses and my strengths. Everyday I learn to embrace that gratitude that defined me for so long. As my hair and physical strength are left behind I look more carefully at my face. And as a dear friend says… It is nice. And I think I got this. There are children to raise and love, relationships to nurture, scripts to write, stories to tell, acting to teach and learn …there is life… And how beautiful it is right now in this moment w the sun, the singing birds and this particular bay tree and rose bush next to me… #igetbywithalittlehelpfrommyfriends #cancerfighter #chemotherapy

A post shared by Nadia Jamil (@njlahori) on May 18, 2020 at 7:22am PDT

“As my hair and physical strength are left behind I look more carefully at my face. And as a dear friend says… It is nice. And I think I got this,” she wrote in the caption. “There are children to raise and love, relationships to nurture, scripts to write, stories to tell, acting to teach and learn …there is life… And how beautiful it is right now in this moment w the sun, the singing birds and this particular bay tree and rose bush next to me…”

FaceBook WhatsApp
nadia jamil
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Transitions: Nazia, Zoheb Hassan’s father passes away
Transitions: Nazia, Zoheb Hassan’s father passes away
From Meissa to Zaw: 12 unusual Pakistani celebrity baby names
From Meissa to Zaw: 12 unusual Pakistani celebrity baby names
Coke Studio drops Atif Aslam's soulful rendition of Asma-ul-Husna
Coke Studio drops Atif Aslam’s soulful rendition of Asma-ul-Husna
Amna Ilyas is going to get hitched soon
Amna Ilyas is going to get hitched soon
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar to write historical epic next
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar to write historical epic next
Actor Meera returns home
Actor Meera returns home
Watch Mehwish Hayat recite Naat Karam Mere Aaqa
Watch Mehwish Hayat recite Naat Karam Mere Aaqa
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for divorce
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for divorce
Bollywood star Bachchan's new film goes straight to Amazon
Bollywood star Bachchan’s new film goes straight to Amazon
Netflix's Money Heist will be back with season 5, 6
Netflix’s Money Heist will be back with season 5, 6
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.