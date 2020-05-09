Saturday, May 9, 2020  | 15 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Muggle update: Ron Weasley is now a dad

Posted: May 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Muggle update: Ron Weasley is now a dad

Photo: AFP

Harry Potter fans, Ron Weasley aka actor Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome became proud parents of a baby girl.

According to The Cut, Grint’s agent, confirmed the news and said that the new parents were delighted and “ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

Grint and Groome announced that they were expecting a child last month. They haven’t disclosed the baby’s name yet.

The actor previously told the Guardian he won’t be naming any of his children after himself. “If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not,” he mused, according to E!.

Born in August 1988, Grint is best known for portraying the ginger-haired wizard Ron Weasley in the Harry Pottter movies.

