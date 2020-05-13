Ms Marvel should be Pakistani: Never Have I Ever star

If you’ve seen Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, you’re aware that Maitreyi Ramakrishnan takes accurate representation seriously.

According to ET Online, the newcomer hopes her starring role on the Mindy Kaling show will help pave the way for other South Asian girls. It’s also why she told ET she would say no if Marvel Studios approached her about playing its first Muslim superhero.

Last year, Marvel announced that a series based on Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel was in the works for Disney+. “Kaling, who is behind Never Have I Ever, expressed interest in the project, prompting fans to dream cast Ramakrishnan in the role,” reported the entertainment website.

However, the newcomer has feels differently. She told ET that she’s seen a couple posts about that, “but honestly, no. Kamala Khan is Pakistani and I’m Tamil. If there was a Tamil superhero, I wouldn’t want to see a Pakistani girl playing [her]. I would say, ‘Really? You couldn’t find anybody who was Tamil?’ So why would I want to do that to the Pakistani community? That wouldn’t be fair.”

Ramakrishnan has not ruled out playing a superhero as she loves Marvel. The actor suggested that she could play Deadpool’s daughter or apprentice. “Maybe Deadpool adopts a South Asian girl. It would make sense, Ryan Reynolds and I would both make the Canadian jokes.”