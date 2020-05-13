Wednesday, May 13, 2020  | 19 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ms Marvel should be Pakistani: Never Have I Ever star

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ms Marvel should be Pakistani: Never Have I Ever star

Photo: Official poster

If you’ve seen Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, you’re aware that Maitreyi Ramakrishnan takes accurate representation seriously.

According to ET Online, the newcomer hopes her starring role on the Mindy Kaling show will help pave the way for other South Asian girls. It’s also why she told ET she would say no if Marvel Studios approached her about playing its first Muslim superhero.

Last year, Marvel announced that a series based on Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel was in the works for Disney+. “Kaling, who is behind Never Have I Ever, expressed interest in the project, prompting fans to dream cast Ramakrishnan in the role,” reported the entertainment website.

However, the newcomer has feels differently. She told ET that she’s seen a couple posts about that, “but honestly, no. Kamala Khan is Pakistani and I’m Tamil. If there was a Tamil superhero, I wouldn’t want to see a Pakistani girl playing [her]. I would say, ‘Really? You couldn’t find anybody who was Tamil?’ So why would I want to do that to the Pakistani community? That wouldn’t be fair.”

Ramakrishnan has not ruled out playing a superhero as she loves Marvel. The actor suggested that she could play Deadpool’s daughter or apprentice. “Maybe Deadpool adopts a South Asian girl. It would make sense, Ryan Reynolds and I would both make the Canadian jokes.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ms Marvel netflix
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Ertugrul cast gets trolled on social media
Ertugrul cast gets trolled on social media
DIY kurta: Iqra Aziz stitches her own outfit
DIY kurta: Iqra Aziz stitches her own outfit
Have you seen Hania Aamir's new TikTok video?
Have you seen Hania Aamir’s new TikTok video?
Turkey's Ertugrul is helping PTV break a YouTube world record
Turkey’s Ertugrul is helping PTV break a YouTube world record
Iqra Aziz, Yasir host iftar party for friends
Iqra Aziz, Yasir host iftar party for friends
Opinion: Imran Khan and the Ertugrul effect
Opinion: Imran Khan and the Ertugrul effect
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter just graduated from college
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter just graduated from college
Exclusive: India’s Sabri-inspired qawwal wants to Rais above the rest
Exclusive: India’s Sabri-inspired qawwal wants to Rais above the rest
Kareena Kapoor shares photo of dad, Rishi, RD Burman
Kareena Kapoor shares photo of dad, Rishi, RD Burman
Atiqa Odho finds a memorable photograph with Shashi Kapoor
Atiqa Odho finds a memorable photograph with Shashi Kapoor
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.