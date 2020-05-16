Saturday, May 16, 2020  | 22 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Momal Sheikh shares family photo from Madina

Posted: May 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Momal Sheikh shares family photo from Madina

Photo: File

Actor Momal Sheikh turned a year older and wiser on Friday. She took to Instagram to give her fans and followers a glimpse of how she celebrated her birthday last year with the family.

The Silsilay star shared a family photo and said: “Last year on my birthday in the most beautiful place madinah… couldn’t have been more blessed! Best birthday ever jummah Mubarak to everyone stay blessed.”

Momal’s best friend, actor Zara Noor Abbas, also gave her a shout out on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Ehd-e-Wafa star wrote: “Momal. I met you through friends of friends of friends. But I never thought that you’d surpass them all and stick around like this. I pray the best of the best for you and wish that your beautiful heart that wants everything always fixed gets always fixed. To a 100 more years of the little but pure that we have…Happy Birthday Baba. May you have many more. Ameen.”

