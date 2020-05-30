Momal Sheikh celebrates son’s fifth birthday amid pandemic

Pakistani actor Momal Sheikh celebrated her son Ibrahim’s fifth birthday at home on Thursday.

The actor took to Instagram and shared that she made all the decorations at by herself.

Earlier this month, Sheikh, daughter of veteran actor Javed Sheikh, celebrated her quarantine birthday with her husband and son.

Momal Sheikh took to Instagram to share her happiness with fans saying that quarantine birthdays can be special too when you have a family that loves you a lot.

The actress shares some of her birthday bash pictures with a fully decorated room, that looked absolutely cherishing.