Saturday, May 30, 2020  | 6 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Momal Sheikh celebrates son’s fifth birthday amid pandemic

SAMAA | - Posted: May 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Momal Sheikh celebrates son’s fifth birthday amid pandemic

Photo: Momal Sheikh/ Instagram

Pakistani actor Momal Sheikh celebrated her son Ibrahim’s fifth birthday at home on Thursday.

The actor took to Instagram and shared that she made all the decorations at by herself.

View this post on Instagram

🎈🎈 #ibrahimnawaz 🎈🎈

A post shared by Momal Sheikh (@momal15) on May 28, 2020 at 12:49am PDT

Earlier this month, Sheikh, daughter of veteran actor Javed Sheikh, celebrated her quarantine birthday with her husband and son.

Momal Sheikh took to Instagram to share her happiness with fans saying that quarantine birthdays can be special too when you have a family that loves you a lot.

The actress shares some of her birthday bash pictures with a fully decorated room, that looked absolutely cherishing.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Momal Sheikh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir and daughter test positive for coronavirus
Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir and daughter test positive for coronavirus
Celebrities mourn, share fond memories of Zara Abid
Celebrities mourn, share fond memories of Zara Abid
Nadia Jamil shaves her head post-chemotherapy
Nadia Jamil shaves her head post-chemotherapy
Zoheb Hassan could have been on PIA flight
Zoheb Hassan could have been on PIA flight
Salman Khan's Ready co-star Mohit Baghel passes away
Salman Khan’s Ready co-star Mohit Baghel passes away
Nida Yasir requests for prayers after testing positive for COVID-19
Nida Yasir requests for prayers after testing positive for COVID-19
Zara Abid debut film Sikka released on YouTube
Zara Abid debut film Sikka released on YouTube
What’s the deal with Yasir Hussain and Ertugrul Ghazi?
What’s the deal with Yasir Hussain and Ertugrul Ghazi?
Wedding bells: actors Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood get hitched
Wedding bells: actors Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood get hitched
Have you seen this documentary on Pakistan’s climate change crisis?
Have you seen this documentary on Pakistan’s climate change crisis?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.