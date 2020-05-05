Tuesday, May 5, 2020  | 11 Ramadhan, 1441
Mohsin Abbas Haider to release single on Eid

SAMAA | - Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Mohsin Abbas Haider to release single on Eid

Photo: Courtesy Mohsin Abbas Haider

Actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider is all set to release a new single on Eidul Fitr.

Jab Chotay Thay is about childhood memories and I hope kids who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s can relate to it and say Oh My God I remember that,” Haider told SAMAA Digital on Tuesday.

According to Haider, he wanted to release the song before Ramazan but was unable to do so because of the lockdown owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

View this post on Instagram

#JabChotyThy #ComingSoon 😊 📺

A post shared by Mohsin Abbas Haider (@mohsinabbashaider) on May 4, 2020 at 8:38am PDT

“I wrote this song a while back, maybe three months ago. We will hopefully launch it on Eid,” he said, adding that it was about it was a simple track about reliving childhood memoires  In the song’s lyrics and video, Haider said that he had tried to incorporate pop culture and references for millennials.

Talking about putting the video together during the quarantine, Mohsin said he learnt to edit videos on his phone.

“I came to Faisalabad right after a shoot in Karachi and didn’t have my laptop or things with me as they are in Lahore so I ended up editing the entire video on my phone,” he said. The video is directed by Mohsin’s friend Ashfaq Ahmed Rana with music by Sami Khan.

