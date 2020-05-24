Sunday, May 24, 2020  | 30 Ramadhan, 1441
Celebrities mourn, share fond memories of Zara Abid

SAMAA | - Posted: May 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Celebrities mourn, share fond memories of Zara Abid

Pakistani supermodel Zara Abid was on board the ill-fated Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft that crashed near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

The PIA flight was traveling from Lahore to Karachi. There were a total of 99 people on board. Only two passengers survived the incident.

Right after the news of the crash was reported many people on social media claimed that model Zara Abid had been on the flight. 

According to PR mogul Frieha Altaf, Zara had recently gone to Lahore for her uncle’s funeral.

While many celebrities claimed that she had survived and was in the recovery, her name was not found on the survivors’ list.

There has been no official confirmation of her death from her family as yet.

The entertainment fraternity is praying for Abid and tributes are being paid on social media to the “wonderful and hardworking” star.

View this post on Instagram

– #PK8303 Jummah tul Wida, Friday, 22.5.2020. A day that will be forever etched in my memory as one of the most saddening, most horrific days of my life. I’ve had the opportunity of getting to know @zaraabidofficial up close and personally. She lit up every room she walked into with her bright, ear-to-ear smile, her carefree laugh and her warm, welcoming personality. She had eyes that glistened of promise and honesty, and she always knew what she wanted from her life- she wanted more. A driven, beautiful, talented being, who welcomed everyone she knew with warm hugs. The pride of our fashion industry, who redefined conventional beauty standards and left her mark where ever she step foot! It is indeed a sad day, and I’m hoping we could all spare a while to pray for Zara Abid, her family and for all of the people affected by the devastating crash yesterday. Always in power, Zara! Always.♥️

A post shared by Mushk Kaleem (@mushkkaleem) on May 23, 2020 at 1:17am PDT

