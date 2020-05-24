Celebrities mourn, share fond memories of Zara Abid

Pakistani supermodel Zara Abid was on board the ill-fated Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft that crashed near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

The PIA flight was traveling from Lahore to Karachi. There were a total of 99 people on board. Only two passengers survived the incident.

Right after the news of the crash was reported many people on social media claimed that model Zara Abid had been on the flight.

According to PR mogul Frieha Altaf, Zara had recently gone to Lahore for her uncle’s funeral.

Zara Abid was doing the show for @SanaSafinaz and @catwalk_cares. Her uncle passed away & she left for Lahore. Im just sick to my stomach. This is so close to home. Huge tragedy for the Fashion industry. So many lives lost! Prayers #zaraabid#PIA_Plane_Crashed pic.twitter.com/O2Zjr72WN5 — Frieha Altaf (@FriehaAltaf) May 22, 2020

While many celebrities claimed that she had survived and was in the recovery, her name was not found on the survivors’ list.

There has been no official confirmation of her death from her family as yet.

The entertainment fraternity is praying for Abid and tributes are being paid on social media to the “wonderful and hardworking” star.