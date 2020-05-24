Celebrities mourn, share fond memories of Zara Abid

Pakistani supermodel Zara Abid was on board the ill-fated Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft that crashed near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Friday.
The PIA flight was traveling from Lahore to Karachi. There were a total of 99 people on board. Only two passengers survived the incident.
Right after the news of the crash was reported many people on social media claimed that model Zara Abid had been on the flight.
According to PR mogul Frieha Altaf, Zara had recently gone to Lahore for her uncle’s funeral.
Zara Abid was doing the show for @SanaSafinaz and @catwalk_cares. Her uncle passed away & she left for Lahore. Im just sick to my stomach. This is so close to home. Huge tragedy for the Fashion industry. So many lives lost! Prayers #zaraabid#PIA_Plane_Crashed pic.twitter.com/O2Zjr72WN5— Frieha Altaf (@FriehaAltaf) May 22, 2020
While many celebrities claimed that she had survived and was in the recovery, her name was not found on the survivors’ list.
There has been no official confirmation of her death from her family as yet.
The entertainment fraternity is praying for Abid and tributes are being paid on social media to the “wonderful and hardworking” star.
<View this post on Instagram
Praying you’re still with us @zaraabidofficial . Been praying all day. Praying for a miracle. May Allah bless us with your survival. Cannot imagine what your family is going through, searching hospitals all day. Horrified and unable to function at all. Praying for all those departed and their grieving families. May Allah give them strength and Sabr. Shaken to the core and beyond. Devastated and heartbroken. Ya Allah have mercy on us. Praying for my family, for my friends and for my country. 🤲 . . #rip #pia #planecrash #karachitolahore #pakistan #blackday
View this post on Instagram
– #PK8303 Jummah tul Wida, Friday, 22.5.2020. A day that will be forever etched in my memory as one of the most saddening, most horrific days of my life. I’ve had the opportunity of getting to know @zaraabidofficial up close and personally. She lit up every room she walked into with her bright, ear-to-ear smile, her carefree laugh and her warm, welcoming personality. She had eyes that glistened of promise and honesty, and she always knew what she wanted from her life- she wanted more. A driven, beautiful, talented being, who welcomed everyone she knew with warm hugs. The pride of our fashion industry, who redefined conventional beauty standards and left her mark where ever she step foot! It is indeed a sad day, and I’m hoping we could all spare a while to pray for Zara Abid, her family and for all of the people affected by the devastating crash yesterday. Always in power, Zara! Always.♥️
View this post on Instagram
Praying for all the lives lost Praying for the families who’ve lost their loved ones. Praying for you zara and everyone who survived praying and hoping for all of you to safely recover really really really very soon InshAllah! I’m sorry. I’m praying here for you. Also if the plane was faulty we need to make sure they don’t fly any of their shit planes ever again. Allah hamain sabr de Ameen
View this post on Instagram
Today Pakistan lost the gorgeous Zara Abid, a person so full of life and vitality, that no image could contain her. She was beautiful inside and out and it has been a privilege to have known her. May Allah keep her safe in heaven. My deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. Tapu
View this post on Instagram
I only met @zaraabidofficial a couple of times. I loved her humility and her love for life. She was rapidly beginning to make her mark on the industry and had so much to live for, so much more to achieve. Whatever she had achieved in her career was all due to her tireless hard work and passion for work. Like all the others on the flight, a life extinguished before its time. We miss you Zara.. 💔 My thoughts and prayers with her family as they are with all the others who have lost a loved one.. 🥀 RIP 22.5.2020 #pk8303 #planecrash #gonetoosoon #myhearthurts
View this post on Instagram
Still remember the first time I saw you and noticed your eyelashes. In amazement i asked, are those real? You smiled and replied, yes of course! It was always a pleasure working with you. I’m always going to remember all those moments we shared – from countless shoots together to the numerous beauty secrets we shared. You were always full of positive energy and I’m sure you’re shining in heaven just like the way you did in this world. Rest in Peace, Zara ❤️. Will always miss you.
View this post on Instagram
I wish and I pray that our dearest zara Abid is one of the survivor today in the plane crash and we all pray and wish that she come back to her family and to us safe&sound Ameen. Also the ones who left us today I pray for their souls and for their families to recover from this loss. May Allah protect us all 🙏🏻 #Ameen #zaraabid #weloveyou #planecrash #pia #restinpeace ♥️