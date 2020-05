Actor Mehwish Hayat recently climbed a tree to show how much she loved Mother Nature and said: “Once a tree lover, always a tree lover.”



The Lahore Nahi Jaungi star took to Instagram to share the fantastic shot where she’s sitting in a tree. “For in the true nature of things, if we rightly consider, every green tree is far more glorious than if it were made of gold and silver.”

Actor Yasir Hussain was quick to comment on the post and said: “aasman se giry….”