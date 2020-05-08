Meghan, Harry share adorable video of Archie on his birthday

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, celebrated their son Archie’s first birthday by releasing a video of Meghan reading to a beaming Archie, reported the BBC.
The video, which was post Save The Children’s Instagram page, was filmed by Prince Harry and shows the Duchess of Sussex reading Duck! Rabbit! It is part of a fundraising campaign for kids and families struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks).
In the video, Archie is sitting on his mother’s lap. He smiles and can be seen grabbing the book’s pages as his mother reads on.
His father, Prince Harry, can be heard laughing in the background.
“On Wednesday, he received birthday wishes from the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on social media,” said the BBC.