HOME > Entertainment

Meghan, Harry share adorable video of Archie on his birthday

Posted: May 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Meghan, Harry share adorable video of Archie on his birthday

Photo: Screengrab

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, celebrated their son Archie’s first birthday by releasing a video of Meghan reading to a beaming Archie, reported the BBC.

The video, which was post Save The Children’s Instagram page, was filmed by Prince Harry and shows the Duchess of Sussex reading Duck! Rabbit! It is part of a fundraising campaign for kids and families struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram

“Duck! Rabbit!” with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading “Duck! Rabbit” by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

A post shared by Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) on May 6, 2020 at 4:01am PDT

In the video, Archie is sitting on his mother’s lap. He smiles and can be seen grabbing the book’s pages as his mother reads on.

His father, Prince Harry, can be heard laughing in the background.

“On Wednesday, he received birthday wishes from the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on social media,” said the BBC.

