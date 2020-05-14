Thursday, May 14, 2020  | 20 Ramadhan, 1441
Entertainment

Meera has tested negative for COVID-19

Posted: May 14, 2020
Posted: May 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

Actor Meera has tested negative for the coronavirus following her return from the United States. 

Taking to Instagram, she posted a video with some foreign exchange programme students. The students in the video said that they and Meera were quarantined at Lahore’s Pearl Continental hotel for two days.

Alhumduliallah we r all safe

A post shared by Meerajee Official Team (@meerajeeofficial) on May 14, 2020 at 1:40am PDT

Last month the actor shared that she was stranded in the US and did not have enough money to pay for her return ticket.

The Baji star took to Instagram to share the good news on Wednesday that she has returned Pakistan. She thanked the Pakistani embassy in Washington DC and Pakistani consulate in New York for helping her.

The actor had also appealed to her fans and followers to take part in a mass prayer with her on May 17 to fight the coronavirus.

Tell us what you think:

