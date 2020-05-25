Meera feels ‘blessed’ to be back in Pakistan for Eid

After testing negative for COVID-19 following her return from the United States, actor Meera feels blessed to be back in time for Eid

Taking to her Instagram account Meera said that Eid is much sweeter if spent with loved ones.

“Me and my #amijan I feel so blessed to be back in my country, in my city and with my mother this Eid. Life and Eid are so much more sweeter when spent amongst one’s own,” reads her post.

On the special occasion of Eid, Meera also said a little prayer for the victims of PIA plane crash. “On this Eid, I would also like to say a special prayer for all of suffering humanity as well as for those who lost their lives in the plane crash. May Allah always be with you,” said Meera. “Hope everyone is staying safe and Eid Mubarak!”

In another video post on her social media, she wished Eid to the whole Muslim community.

Earlier, she posted a video with some foreign exchange programme students to inform that she has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The students in the video said that they and Meera were quarantined at Lahore’s Pearl Continental hotel for two days.

Last month, the actor shared that she was stranded in the US and did not have enough money to pay for her return ticket.