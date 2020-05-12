Meera appeals for mass dua on May 17 to fight COVID-19

Lollywood superstar Meera has been stranded in The Big Apple for months due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now, she has appealed to her fans to join her in a mass prayer to fight the pandemic.

In a video shared on social media, the star introduces herself and said that she wants to pray for the whole world.

She concluded the video by reciting a hamd.

Earlier, she took to social media and said that all her financial resources have been exhausted.

“I have only $300 left now and the ticket to return to Pakistan costs $3,000,” said Meera. She added that due to the cancellation of flight operations her return ticket cannot be used.

Meera added that she was upset that people were criticising her for owning a big house. “Yes I have big houses but that furniture cannot provide me food,” she said. “I am very sad over the fact that despite helping me with prayers or with money people are criticising me in this difficult time.”

She requested that one should not judge the other person who is in need of help. “Even an actor, doctor or a famous person can be in be in crisis during this time,” said Meera.

She also shared that a Pakistani restaurant has taken care of her and arranged for her meals.

A month earlier, Meera had gone to America for the shooting of her film Long Distance. Along with a lead role in the movie, she is involved in the upcoming film’s production too.