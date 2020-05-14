Maya Ali returns to social media, distributes ration bags

Pakistani actor Maya Ali returns to social media after taking a detox break and distributed more ration bags amongst the needy and underprivileged.

In April, Ali announced that she would be taking a short break from social media as she needs to detox and find some inner peace. She said she wanted to reset her system.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Grateful for your donations. Dispatching another batch of Ramazan ration bags to many more families by your support.”

“May Allah bless us with good health and courage to help the needy people in this crucial time,” she added.

The actor has been at the forefront of the celebrity roster using their voice to promote awareness about the virus. Since March she has been involved in the distribution of ration bags to those in need, especially daily wagers as their income has been severely affected by the lockdown.

She said that her team would keep updating her about the ration bags and “yes, I am very thankful to each and every person who has donated.”

“This shouldn’t end until things get back on track,” she said and urged people to “stay safe for yourself and for your loved ones.”

