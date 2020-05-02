Mahira Khan returns to social media for Rishi Kapoor

Life was too small for you…you were always larger than it, said actor Mahira Khan about the late Rishi Kapoor in a post on Instagram on Friday.

The legendary actor passed away on Thursday at the age of 67 in Mumbai. He had been battling leukemia since 2018. He returned to India last year after treatment in the US.

On Wednesday, Mahira took to Twitter to announce that she was going to take a break from social media. However, the Bin Roye star, made a comeback to post a tribute to the late Bollywood superstar.

In the post, Khan said that the Kabhi Kabhi star would live “in our hearts forever”.

Like Mahira, condolences and tributes poured in from the Pakistani film and drama industry.

Actor and director Shaan Shahid took to Twitter and said that Rishi’s smile could never be forgotten.

#RIP you will always be remembered by a whole generation , as you & your films will never be forgotten. #karz one of my favourites ,Your smile always filled up the screen as you filled up our hearts. You will always be remembered ♥️🙏🏼🎥🎬 pic.twitter.com/CkLdgbHE7s — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) April 30, 2020

Kapoor’s Chashme Badoor co-star, singer and songwriter, Ali Zafar remembered the first day of their shoot in Goa, India.

“Given his stature, he had no airs and graces about him, a thorough gentleman and a professional. We would chat about music and art and he was curious about Pakistan. One day he made me try Goan prawn curry that he was very fond of, which I love till today,” Ali wrote on Instagram.