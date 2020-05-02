Mahira Khan returns to social media for Rishi Kapoor

Life was too small for you…you were always larger than it, said actor Mahira Khan about the late Rishi Kapoor in a post on Instagram on Friday.
The legendary actor passed away on Thursday at the age of 67 in Mumbai. He had been battling leukemia since 2018. He returned to India last year after treatment in the US.
On Wednesday, Mahira took to Twitter to announce that she was going to take a break from social media. However, the Bin Roye star, made a comeback to post a tribute to the late Bollywood superstar.
In the post, Khan said that the Kabhi Kabhi star would live “in our hearts forever”.
Like Mahira, condolences and tributes poured in from the Pakistani film and drama industry.
Actor and director Shaan Shahid took to Twitter and said that Rishi’s smile could never be forgotten.
#RIP you will always be remembered by a whole generation , as you & your films will never be forgotten. #karz one of my favourites ,Your smile always filled up the screen as you filled up our hearts. You will always be remembered ♥️🙏🏼🎥🎬 pic.twitter.com/CkLdgbHE7s— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) April 30, 2020
Kapoor’s Chashme Badoor co-star, singer and songwriter, Ali Zafar remembered the first day of their shoot in Goa, India.
My first childhood memory of Rishi Kapoor was the song “Jeevan ke din”. The lyrics resonated with me and I imagined myself singing it one day around a piano the same way he did. But I never thought I would one day be dancing with the great man himself on a film set. I still remember the feeling I had when I was about to shoot my first scene with him in the film “Chashme Baddoor.” We met in Goa on set. Given his stature, he had no airs and graces about him, a thorough gentleman and a professional. We would chat about music and art and he was curious about Pakistan. One day he made me try Goan prawn curry that he was very fond of, which I love till today. When I found out that I would get to dance shoulder to shoulder with the legendary dancer, in the title song of the movie, I could hardly believe it till i saw myself standing on a table dancing with Rishi Kapoor himself. It was like being in a movie within a movie. At that age with an injured knee he danced like there was no tomorrow. That’s how I remembered him for years to come. One day I was most touched when he told me that somehow he saw his young self in me and would like me to play him in his youth in a movie he was considering. Many years later, I found out he wasn’t well. I reached out to him to check in on his health. One night I saw him in my dream and told him so. He was most thrilled, most gracious and in high spirits and asked how grown up my children were now. I can see him now just as I saw in my dream. Happy, healthy and dancing… and that’s how I remember him. RIP Rishi Sir. #rishikapoor
“Given his stature, he had no airs and graces about him, a thorough gentleman and a professional. We would chat about music and art and he was curious about Pakistan. One day he made me try Goan prawn curry that he was very fond of, which I love till today,” Ali wrote on Instagram.
Growing up before I knew anything about Cinema you were in my life like a distant uncle. Someone who checked up on you from time to time. Then when I grew older I watched your films and discovered your tremendously honest, powerful and incredible charismatic performances. For someone aspiring to be an artist you became the bench mark of ultimate effortlessness. Then as I grew older and started interacting with you, you were always so encouraging and supportive. There were times as a teenager I’d stop making music and Amma would say “Chintu uncle called and was asking how your music’s going” it always pushed me. You stood up for me in some complicated times and looked out for me when you never needed to and I’ll always be grateful. May you rest with the greatest Chintu Uncle ❤️🙏🏻 Love Azaan
RIP Icon Rishi Kapoor Sahab 💔 I feel like a piece of my childhood is gone. Cannot even say, as a kid, how many times I have put a sweater on my shoulders and tried to enact this song in front of the mirror ! To be as charming as Rishi Sahab one day! Grew up watching you and you showed us a new kind of softer, romantic hero! Aik Kamray Mein bandd huay, Akbar to the Anthony huay, kept no Karz aur zamanay ko dikha diya aap ne, With your sweatery layers, effortless moves, undeniable charm and supreme talent, working with your heart, you made a special place in our hearts! I hope you find a special place riding that train up in the sky 💔 You May have left us but your memory, Your legacy shall always remain! May your family find strength, patience and peace at this woeful time. #actor #RIP #rishikapoor #legend #film #saddayforcinema #bollywood #ranbirkapoor
2 days 2 legends gone. Devastating. There is no one like @chintskap A huge loss indeed 🙁#rishikapor #IrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/HFvxaBsr75— Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) April 30, 2020
Because of my grandmother I’ve come across my share of celebrity. Hence it has been a way of life and very rarely if ever have I been starstruck. I remember this day because I was just that when one of my favourites came over for dinner. I remember how absolutely kind, loving, generous & down to Earth he was, a quality since then I admire in those that Allah blesses with fame. His movies were a part of growing up and so many were absolute favourites. Such a larger than life talent. Saying a special prayer for him today , may he rest in peace for all eternity ❤️ @_sabrinakhalid_ #rishikapoor #rip #memoriestocherish #endofanera