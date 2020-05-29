Friday, May 29, 2020  | 5 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Madhuri releases her first English single

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Madhuri releases her first English single

Photo: AFP

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit just released her debut single in the English language, Candle, and has dedicated the song to the frontline workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

In conversation with BBC’s Asian Network, the actor said: “I thought this song would bring a ray of hope.”

“This virus has brought the world to its knees. Everybody is suffering because of it. It is an unprecedented time we are in,” she said. “There’s so much hardship and uncertainty…we don’t know what’s going to happen and I thought this song would bring a ray of hope…people might feel that it’s going to be ok.”


FaceBook WhatsApp
Bollywood Madhuri Dixit
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir and daughter test positive for coronavirus
Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir and daughter test positive for coronavirus
Celebrities mourn, share fond memories of Zara Abid
Celebrities mourn, share fond memories of Zara Abid
Nadia Jamil shaves her head post-chemotherapy
Nadia Jamil shaves her head post-chemotherapy
Zoheb Hassan could have been on PIA flight
Zoheb Hassan could have been on PIA flight
Salman Khan's Ready co-star Mohit Baghel passes away
Salman Khan’s Ready co-star Mohit Baghel passes away
Nida Yasir requests for prayers after testing positive for COVID-19
Nida Yasir requests for prayers after testing positive for COVID-19
Need a break from COVID-19? Watch these movies on Eid
Need a break from COVID-19? Watch these movies on Eid
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali tie the knot on Jumatul-Wida
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali tie the knot on Jumatul-Wida
Zara Abid debut film Sikka released on YouTube
Zara Abid debut film Sikka released on YouTube
What’s the deal with Yasir Hussain and Ertugrul Ghazi?
What’s the deal with Yasir Hussain and Ertugrul Ghazi?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.