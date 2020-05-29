Madhuri releases her first English single

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit just released her debut single in the English language, Candle, and has dedicated the song to the frontline workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak around the world.



In conversation with BBC’s Asian Network, the actor said: “I thought this song would bring a ray of hope.”

“I thought this song would bring a ray of hope.” – @madhuridixit tells @iharoonrashid that her debut single #Candle is dedicated to all the frontline workers during the coronavirus crisis. Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/rmcB6PLbkp pic.twitter.com/zF7xlD23Gs — BBC Asian Network (@bbcasiannetwork) May 28, 2020

“This virus has brought the world to its knees. Everybody is suffering because of it. It is an unprecedented time we are in,” she said. “There’s so much hardship and uncertainty…we don’t know what’s going to happen and I thought this song would bring a ray of hope…people might feel that it’s going to be ok.”



