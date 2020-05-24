Looks like the Gossip Girl reboot is getting delayed

It doesn’t matter if you were Team Serena, Blair or Dan, it looks like you’ll have to wait another year for the Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max.

According to Vulture, the new series, originally scheduled to make its debut by fall 2020, has been pushed until 2021 due to the coronavirus-caused global production shutdown. HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly confirmed the news in this week’s edition of Buffering, Vulture’s newsletter devoted to the streaming TV business. “They hadn’t even started production yet; they were in pre-production and ready to roll,” Reilly said of the reboot.

He didn’t offer a timeline for when the show might start filming, but even if shooting commences in mid-to late-summer, a target timetable being talked about by many studios—it now won’t premiere on Max until 2021.

What we know so far: the series will pick up eight years after the original left off and follows a new group of friends at a private school in NYC with a new generation of Gossip Girl, who is now all of us thanks to the power of social media. Kristen Bell is once again on board as the narrator.