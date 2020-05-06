Wednesday, May 6, 2020  | 12 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Lockdown diaries: Sajal learns how to sketch

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Posted: May 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/Ahad Raza Mir

Actor Sajal Ali is using the lockdown to learn a new art form. She recently took to Instagram to share a sketch of her husband and Yeh Dil Mera co-star Ahad Raza Mir.

“Trying out other art forms and trust me it’s not easy to capture this man’s beauty,” she wrote in her caption. The actor asked fans and followers what they thought of her work.

Fans cannot get enough of newly-wed actors. The internet has been obsessed with the couple since the news of their engagement broke.

The couple was secretive about their wedding day and eventually shared photographs of their destination wedding with fans on Instagram.

Earlier, Mir shared an adorable photograph of him and Sajal on Instagram and wrote: “My one and only.”

Ahad Raza Mir Sajal Aly
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

