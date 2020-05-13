Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar to write historical epic next

Turkey’s historical epic Ertugrul, often referred to as the Islamic version of George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones, has become one of the most watched TV shows in Pakistan this ramazan.

The Turkish soap was dubbed in Urdu on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan and was broadcast on PTV from the beginning of Ramazan. The series is about Islamic conquests before the establishment of the Ottoman Empire in the 13th century.

Rumour has it that playwright Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar has taken note of the show’s success and is ready to pen an epic himself.

While talking to SAMAA Digital, Khalil Ur Rehman confirmed that he will start writing an epic similar to Ertugul in a week.

“We have decided to make a serial on a great Islamic hero. Currently, I am doing research, reading various books and will start writing in a week,” said Qamar.

Qamar will be joining hands with his Meray Paas Tum Ho team once again. He said that the TV show will be produced by Six Sigma productions and will be directed by Nadeem Baig. The lead character will be played by Humayun Saeed.

According to Qamar, the drama serial will be made according to international standards and on a large scale. He said that he could not reveal the the name of the show yet. “However, the team will hold a joint press conference to announce everything soon,” he added.

Qamar claimed that the script will not have an ounce of fiction and will be appreciated by Muslims around the world.

Referring to the Turkish drama being shown in Pakistan, he said, “I salute the creators of Ertugrul and Tayyip Erdogan. I appreciate Imran Khan who wanted the nation to watch this drama,”

“Ertugrul was the hero of the Muslims, whether the serial is made by Turkey or any other country, heroes don’t change,” said Qamar.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho writer also said that it was time to introduce our heroes to the younger generation who don’t know them.

Earlier, actor and director Shaan Shahid objected over Pakistan’s decision to air the Turkish show on PTV. He said that “we should find our heroes”.

In this regard, Qamar said that he had spoken to Shaan.

“Shaan’s remark was perceived complete wrong,” said Qamar. “He is not against Ertugrul in any way; he just wanted Pakistanis to make their own periodic drama serial and cast our own local actors in it.”

Ertugrul has been shown in 60 countries around the world after being dubbed in different languages ​​before making waves in Pakistan. The show has five seasons which are available on Netflix and other streaming platforms.