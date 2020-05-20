Khaled Anam launches YouTube channel for kids

Veteran actor and producer Khaled Anam, who is often known developing shows for children, has launched a Youtube channel just for kids.

His YouTube is called CEEP, the Urdu term for an oyster. On his YouTube channel, Anam has managed to put up fun-filled rhymes in Urdu accompanied by colourful animations.

He has taken this initiative for children staying home irrespective of which segment of society they hail from.

In today’s world, children are neither fluent in English nor Urdu. CEEP is essentially for the masses, so they at least learn to respect their language

So far Anam has uploaded four videos in a week and each video has over two thousand views.

Anam has acted in various dramas, like Kahi Unkahi, Muqaddas, Bhaagti Bareera.

As a singer, he’s best known for his rendition of Shah Hussain’s kalam Peera Ho during the 1990s.