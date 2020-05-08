Kareena Kapoor shares photo of dad, Rishi, RD Burman

In memory of her late uncle, Rishi Kapoor aka Chintoo, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor shared a photograph of her dad Randhir, Rishi and the late music maestro, RD Burman.

Her simple one-word caption was: “Irreplaceable.”

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai. He had been battling leukemia since 2018. He returned to India last year after treatment in the US.

Rishi’s brother said that he was taken to the hospital after he complained of breathing difficulties.

His death come a day after the passing away of another Bollywood legend, Irrfan Khan. Rishi and Irrfan also costarred in a film called D-Day in 2013.

The Bollywood star was known for his romantic roles in classics such as Saagar (1989), Naseeb (1981), Kabhi Kabhi (1976) and Chandani.