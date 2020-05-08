Friday, May 8, 2020  | 14 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor shares photo of dad, Rishi, RD Burman

SAMAA | - Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Kareena Kapoor shares photo of dad, Rishi, RD Burman

Photo: File

In memory of her late uncle, Rishi Kapoor aka Chintoo, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor shared a photograph of her dad Randhir, Rishi and the late music maestro, RD Burman.

Her simple one-word caption was: “Irreplaceable.”

View this post on Instagram

Irreplaceable ❤️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on May 6, 2020 at 10:44pm PDT

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai. He had been battling leukemia since 2018. He returned to India last year after treatment in the US.

Rishi’s brother said that he was taken to the hospital after he complained of breathing difficulties.

His death come a day after the passing away of another Bollywood legend, Irrfan Khan. Rishi and Irrfan also costarred in a film called D-Day in 2013.

The Bollywood star was known for his romantic roles in classics such as Saagar (1989), Naseeb (1981), Kabhi Kabhi (1976) and Chandani.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kareena Kapoor Rishi Kapoor
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Have you seen Hania Aamir's new TikTok video?
Have you seen Hania Aamir’s new TikTok video?
Aamir Liaquat's comments were callous, says Adnan Siddiqui
Aamir Liaquat’s comments were callous, says Adnan Siddiqui
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter just graduated from college
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter just graduated from college
Iqra Aziz, Yasir host iftar party for friends
Iqra Aziz, Yasir host iftar party for friends
TikTok star Ghani Tiger wants justice for father's murder
TikTok star Ghani Tiger wants justice for father’s murder
Zeba Bakhtiar remembers Henna co-star Rishi Kapoor
Zeba Bakhtiar remembers Henna co-star Rishi Kapoor
Mahira Khan returns to social media for Rishi Kapoor
Mahira Khan returns to social media for Rishi Kapoor
Exclusive: India’s Sabri-inspired qawwal wants to Rais above the rest
Exclusive: India’s Sabri-inspired qawwal wants to Rais above the rest
The prime minister wants you to watch Yunus Emre next
The prime minister wants you to watch Yunus Emre next
Adnan Siddiqui’s son gives him a Marvel makeover
Adnan Siddiqui’s son gives him a Marvel makeover
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.