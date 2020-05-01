Friday, May 1, 2020  | 7 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Kardashian Paris robber released from jail in separate case

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Kardashian Paris robber released from jail in separate case

Photo: AFP

The alleged mastermind behind the group that robbed American reality TV star Kim Kardashian at gunpoint in Paris was released from a jail Thursday, where he was serving time for a separate case.

The gem heist in October 2016 saw five masked men walk away from Kardashian’s luxurious Paris apartment with $10.6 million (nine million euros) worth of jewels, including a diamond ring gifted by her rapper husband Kanya West.

The 60-something alleged ringleader behind the heist, Aomar Ait Khedache, has not yet been tried for the burglary, but was serving time for another robbery. 

Dubbed “Omar the Elder”, Khedache was released from prison early for health reasons, the court in Nanterre and his lawyer said.  

Khedache was sentenced to five years in jail in 2017 for a robbery two years prior in the chic Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine.   

His lawyer Chloe Arnoux welcomed his release, saying it was the result of a long battle to get him out of jail. 

She said her client was “actually very far from the fantasised image of great bandit that he is portrayed as” publicly. 

His release would allow him to adequately prepare for the Kardashian robbery trial, which has not yet been scheduled. 

“He will now be able to appear at his trial in a dignified condition, which the detention would not have allowed,” she said.

The dramatic Kardashian robbery, worthy of a Hollywood plotline, made headlines around the world. 

The star, famous for her curves and expensive tastes, was robbed at gunpoint, gagged and locked in the bathroom before thieves did away with a trove of jewels.

In addition to the 18.88-carat ring they also took several pieces of gold and diamond jewelry, in what was the biggest heist of one individual in France in two decades.

Khedache was arrested after his DNA was found at the site. 

He told investigators he had struggled to find a buyer for the ring, complaining it was “too recognisable” and that he had given it to an unidentified third party.

Eleven suspects have been charged in connection with the robbery. 

The investigation into the burglary has finished, paving the way for trials for some or all of the suspects.  

Kardashian was in Paris for Fashion Week and had been documenting her comings and goings around town, including showing off her flashy ring on Instagram.   

But she fell silent after the dramatic heist and stopped posting on social media in real time.

FaceBook WhatsApp
kim kardashian paris
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
This is why Imran Khan wants you to watch Ertugrul
This is why Imran Khan wants you to watch Ertugrul
Anwar Maqsood talks about Karachi’s nightclubs, getting rejected and more
Anwar Maqsood talks about Karachi’s nightclubs, getting rejected and more
Humayun Saeed had homemade dahi for sehri
Humayun Saeed had homemade dahi for sehri
The poetic one-liners of Irrfan Khan and his unfinished song
The poetic one-liners of Irrfan Khan and his unfinished song
Meera is left with $300 in the USA
Meera is left with $300 in the USA
Official poster of Once Upon A Time in Karachi unveiled
Official poster of Once Upon A Time in Karachi unveiled
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passes away
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passes away
Tanmay Dhanania pays tribute to Irrfan Khan, the 'Actor's actor'
Tanmay Dhanania pays tribute to Irrfan Khan, the ‘Actor’s actor’
Humayaun Saeed takes fans back to 2014 with throwback photo
Humayaun Saeed takes fans back to 2014 with throwback photo
Irrfan Khan’s co-stars can't believe he's gone
Irrfan Khan’s co-stars can’t believe he’s gone
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.