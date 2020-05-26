Karan Johar celebrates 48th birthday at home

Tuesday, May 26, 2020  | 2 Shawwal, 1441
SAMAA | - Posted: May 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johan just turned 48 and celebrated his birthday at home with his kids.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director Johar took to Instagram to share an adorable video of the twins, Yash and Roohi, and his mother.

Birthday love !!! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles

His best friend and Bollywood superstar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared a series of photos on Instagram on the occasion and said that Johar was her “partner in pouts”.

Johar’s Student of the Year star Alia Bhatt also gave a shout out to the director.

“Happy birthday my friend, father… my family. Here’s to many many many more moments of love, laughs, movies and our uncontrollable need to pose for pictures and selfies,” she said.

