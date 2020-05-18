Monday, May 18, 2020  | 24 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Junaid Khan urges fans to not worry about shopping

Posted: May 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Actor and singer Junaid Khan has urged fans to keep the pandemic and rising COVID-19 cases in mind. “Let’s not worry about shopping this season,” he said in a post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Junaid shared a throwback photo and said: “Left: #tb to the time when I was in Dubai trying out different random combos in a mall filled with crazy shoppers.”

On the right, the actor shared a photo of himself trying on another outfit.

“Keeping the current situation in mind let’s not worry about shopping this season and the left option should be a definite ❌ for all of us as we still have to abide by the protocol and keep away from crowded areas.”

He reminded fans to stay home and stay safe.

