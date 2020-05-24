Sunday, May 24, 2020  | 30 Ramadhan, 1441
JK Rowling shares what inspired her to write Harry Potter

Posted: May 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
JK Rowling shares what inspired her to write Harry Potter

Photo: AFP

Author of the best-selling Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, recently took to Twitter to tell her fans and followers a bit about the Boy Who Lived and what inspired her to write about him.

According to Rowling, she started writing “Potter for several years before I ever set foot in that café [Elephant Café]”. She clarified that this was not the birthplace of Harry and his friends but she did write in there.

The true birthplace of Harry Potter, the author said was the spot where she put pen to paper for the first time. “I was renting a room in a flat over what was then a sports shop. The first bricks of Hogwarts were laid in a flat in Clapham Junction.”

However, Rowling said: “If you define the birthplace of Harry Potter as the moment when I had the initial idea, then it was a Manchester-London train. But I’m perennially amused by the idea that Hogwarts was directly inspired by beautiful places I saw or visited, because it’s so far from the truth.”

Sharing some “real Harry Potter inspiration”, Rowling shared the photograph of a street sign and said that she used to walk past a sign every day on her way to work when she was living in Clapham. “Much later, post-publication, I revisited the area and suddenly realised THIS was why ‘Severus’ had leapt into my head when thinking of a 1st name for Snape,” she tweeted.

The author also tweeted a picture of the Bourneville Hotel in Manchester and said she invented Quidditch after spending a night here in 1991.

Talking about Hogwarts, she explained: “I sometimes hear Hogwarts was based on one or other of Edinburgh’s schools, but that’s 100% false, too. Hogwarts was created long before I clapped eyes on any of them! I did finish Hallows in the Balmoral, though, & I can’t lie, I’d rate it a smidge higher than the Bournville.”

