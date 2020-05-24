JK Rowling shares what inspired her to write Harry Potter

Author of the best-selling Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, recently took to Twitter to tell her fans and followers a bit about the Boy Who Lived and what inspired her to write about him.

According to Rowling, she started writing “Potter for several years before I ever set foot in that café [Elephant Café]”. She clarified that this was not the birthplace of Harry and his friends but she did write in there.

I was thinking of putting a section on my website about all the alleged inspirations and birthplaces of Potter. I’d been writing Potter for several years before I ever set foot in this cafe, so it’s not the birthplace, but I *did* write in there so we’ll let them off! https://t.co/xDOsrbiZwu — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2020

The true birthplace of Harry Potter, the author said was the spot where she put pen to paper for the first time. “I was renting a room in a flat over what was then a sports shop. The first bricks of Hogwarts were laid in a flat in Clapham Junction.”



However, Rowling said: “If you define the birthplace of Harry Potter as the moment when I had the initial idea, then it was a Manchester-London train. But I’m perennially amused by the idea that Hogwarts was directly inspired by beautiful places I saw or visited, because it’s so far from the truth.”



Sharing some “real Harry Potter inspiration”, Rowling shared the photograph of a street sign and said that she used to walk past a sign every day on her way to work when she was living in Clapham. “Much later, post-publication, I revisited the area and suddenly realised THIS was why ‘Severus’ had leapt into my head when thinking of a 1st name for Snape,” she tweeted.

The author also tweeted a picture of the Bourneville Hotel in Manchester and said she invented Quidditch after spending a night here in 1991.

Talking about Hogwarts, she explained: “I sometimes hear Hogwarts was based on one or other of Edinburgh’s schools, but that’s 100% false, too. Hogwarts was created long before I clapped eyes on any of them! I did finish Hallows in the Balmoral, though, & I can’t lie, I’d rate it a smidge higher than the Bournville.”