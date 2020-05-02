Irrfan Khan’s wife writes open letter about family, companionship, illness

Bollywood lost a legend on Wednesday morning when actor Irrfan Khan took his last breath in Mumbai, India.

Condolences and tributes poured in for the actor from all over the world on social media but the most heart-wrenching note from a statement from the family.

Sharing the note on Irrfan’s Twitter account, his wife Sutapa asked how can one write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss?

“How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don’t already know,” read the note.

She said that it was unbelievable for them “but I would put it in Irrfan’s words, ‘it’s magical’ whether he is there or not there, and that’s what he loved, he never loved one dimensional reality”.

“The only thing I have a grudge against him is, he has spoiled me for life,” she said, adding that his strive for perfection doesn’t let her settle for ordinary in anything.

According to Sutapa, there was a rhythm which he always saw in everything.

“Even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learnt to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet,” she said. “Funnily, our life was a masterclass in acting, so when the dramatic entry of the ‘uninvited guests’ happened, I had by then learnt, to see a harmony in the cacophony.”

She claimed that the doctor’s reports were like scripts which she wanted to perfect, so that she never missed any detail that he sought for in his performance.

“I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them ‘wahan nahi, yahan se modo’ (not there, take a turn from here instead) but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes,” she said.



“I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm,” she added.