Iqra Aziz, Yasir host iftar party for friends

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz recently hosted an iftar party for their best friends Hassan Hayat and Sadia Ghaffar.

The celebrities took to their Instagram to share pictures from their small family affair.

Yasir captioned a post mentioning that he and Hayat decided to colour coordinate for the event.

Earlier, Hussain and his celebrity friends Shahzad Sheikh and Maida Azmat recently met up with birthday boy Mirza Gohar Rasheed over a game of cards.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote that it was good to meet his friends after so long, a reference to the lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic.