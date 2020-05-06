Wednesday, May 6, 2020  | 12 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Iqra Aziz, Yasir host iftar party for friends

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Iqra Aziz, Yasir host iftar party for friends

Photo: File

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz recently hosted an iftar party for their best friends Hassan Hayat and Sadia Ghaffar.

The celebrities took to their Instagram to share pictures from their small family affair.

Yasir captioned a post mentioning that he and Hayat decided to colour coordinate for the event.

Earlier, Hussain and his celebrity friends Shahzad Sheikh and Maida Azmat recently met up with birthday boy Mirza Gohar Rasheed over a game of cards.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote that it was good to meet his friends after so long, a reference to the lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Iqra Aziz Yasir Hussain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Meera is left with $300 in the USA
Meera is left with $300 in the USA
Sushmita Sen recites Quran in live session
Sushmita Sen recites Quran in live session
The poetic one-liners of Irrfan Khan and his unfinished song
The poetic one-liners of Irrfan Khan and his unfinished song
Action-packed teaser of Once Upon a Time in Karachi released
Action-packed teaser of Once Upon a Time in Karachi released
Tanmay Dhanania pays tribute to Irrfan Khan, the 'Actor's actor'
Tanmay Dhanania pays tribute to Irrfan Khan, the ‘Actor’s actor’
Aamir Liaquat's comments were callous, says Adnan Siddiqui
Aamir Liaquat’s comments were callous, says Adnan Siddiqui
TikTok star Ghani Tiger wants justice for father's murder
TikTok star Ghani Tiger wants justice for father’s murder
Zeba Bakhtiar remembers Henna co-star Rishi Kapoor
Zeba Bakhtiar remembers Henna co-star Rishi Kapoor
Exclusive: Pakistani play 'Mushk' makes Indian streaming Zee Theatre debut
Exclusive: Pakistani play ‘Mushk’ makes Indian streaming Zee Theatre debut
Mahira Khan returns to social media for Rishi Kapoor
Mahira Khan returns to social media for Rishi Kapoor
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.