Exclusive: India’s Sabri-inspired qawwal wants to Rais above the rest

Singer of infamous ‘Ramazan aya, roza rakhoji’ reveals grand ambitions

Those who have been surfing the interwebs for the past few years must have stumbled upon the infamous ‘Ramazan aya, roza rakho ji’ that became the subject of countless jokes and memes.

Young Indian singer Rais Anis Sabri—who captured the hearts and tickled the funny bones of people on both sides of the border—said the song was composed way back in 2007 and added there is still a lot to come from him.

“When the song went viral then I got a lot of love on social media and that made me really happy,” said the 26-year-old, who is a native of Jalalabad in Uttar Pradesh, while speaking with SAMAA Digital.

Anis revealed that he comes from a

long line of generational singers, with his father being a disciple of the

famous Qawwal Aslam Sabri. “I have been singing since I was six years old,” he

said. “I learned singing at home since my father and grandfather were accomplished

singers themselves. I want to thank everyone for the love that I have recieved

both in India and internationally.”

While many people take advantage of

going viral by releasing more songs in quick succession, Anis has been away

from the limelight for some time now. However, he revealed that some projects

are in the works.

“I will be releasing two songs soon,” he said. “A lot of hard work has gone into them so I hope they are received with love and appreciation as well.”

Most of the songs composed in the past decade or so have been based on the compositions of Bollywood hits but Anis does not ascribe to that philosophy.

“Those who just rip off Bollywood songs should start composing their own melodies,” he said. “I want to rise to the top and I know there is still a lot of hard work that needs to be done for that to happen.”

Anis uploaded a picture of himself with legendary composer A. R. Rehman on Instagram and promised his fans that something interesting is in the works but said that they will have to wait a bit for it.