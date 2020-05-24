Sunday, May 24, 2020  | 30 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

I’m still alive, says Bollywood’s Mumtaz

SAMAA | - Posted: May 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Photo: Official poster

Bollywood’s sweetheart Mumtaz has a message for her fans. “I’m still alive. I am not as old as they say,” she said in a video on Instagram.

Mumtaz, who is known for her roles in hit films such as Pati Patni, Mere Sanam, Suraj, Pathhar Ke Sanam, Ram Aur Shyam and Brahmachari, made a rare appearance on social media after rumours of her death started making rounds online.

Her daughter, Tanya Madhvani’s shared her mom’s message on Instagram and said: “Message from my mother to her fans! With another death hoax going around she is well and doing great.”

“Despite images of her being spread across the internet when she was fighting her cancer battle many years ago that claim she looks old ! . She is now healthy and happy and beautiful ! Give her a break she is 73,” Tanya wrote in the caption.

In the clip, Mumtaz tells her fans that she loves them and is very much alive. “See I am not dead. I am alive. I am not as old as they say. I still look presentable because of your blessings,” she said.

