Saturday, May 16, 2020
Humayun Saeed says his wife is his rock, anchor

SAMAA | - Posted: May 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/@saeedhumayun

Meray Paas Tum Ho star Humayun Saeed may have great on-screen chemistry with his co-stars but his heart belongs to only one woman, his wife, Samina.

Recently, the actor took to social media to wish her on their wedding anniversary.

“Happy wedding anniversary Sam! May you continue to be my rock, may you continue to remain my anchor. May you and I stay together, happy and blessed, till the end of time. I love you,” he said.

Samina, who is known for being the brains behind TV shows such as Maan Mayal also took to Instagram to wish her husband.

“Happy wedding anniversary my love. Today I wish and pray, like I do every day, may Allah bless us with eternal happiness, may Allah keep us together forever, may you continue to be the reason for my smile, and I yours. I love you,” she said.

Tell us what you think:

