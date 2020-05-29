Have you watched the Netflix docuseries on Jeffrey Epstein?

If you’ve binge-watched Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich on Netflix, you’ve seen the interrogation footage and legal summaries. But what happened to Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew and other key figures after Epstein’s arrest and subsequent death.



The four-part docuseries looks at Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes in New York, Florida, Mexico and Virgin Islands. His high-profile social circle often included former presidents, media moguls and members of the British Royal family. It raised an important question: how did this mysterious billionaire evade a harsher prison sentence despite mountains of evidence from his victims and law enforcement investigators.

Variety shared an update on where some of the alleged co-conspirators and key figures are now:

Jeffrey Epstein

The billionaire pedophile at the center of Netflix’s docuseries, committed suicide by hanging in a New York City jail cell in August of 2019 where he was being held without bail on sex-trafficking charges.

The well-connected financier, who was friends with the likes of Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Harvey Weinstein, was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges of sex trafficking for luring underage girls as young as 14 from 2002 to 2005.

Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and right-hand woman, accused by his victims of being the ringleader behind his global trafficking schemes, has denied any wrongdoing and is currently being investigated by the FBI. She hasn’t been seen in public since August of 2019 when she was photographed at an In N’ Out in Los Angeles.



Alex Acosta

The former Labor Secretary resigned from Donald Trump’s administration in 2019 over the way he handled the Epstein case when he was US attorney in southern Florida.

Acosta, who refused to be interviewed for the Netflix series, was US attorney in Miami where he oversaw a secret non-prosecution agreement for Epstein in 2008, despite evidence that he sexually assaulted at least 400 teenage girls that normally would’ve meant a life sentence behind bars.

Instead, Epstein was prisoned for 13 months, which allowed him to leave 12 hours a day, six days a week for “work.”

During his resignation press conference, Acosta said, “We believe that we proceeded appropriately. and that we did what we did because we wanted to see Epstein go to jail.”



Les Wexner

The billionaire who founded L Brands, a global retail empire that includes Victoria’s Secret and Bed Bath and Beyond, stepped down as CEO and chairman of the company and sold his majority stake in VIctoria’s Secret for $525 million.

He later accused Epstein, his former financial adviser, of stealing $46 million from his company, this after federal authorities charged Epstein with sex trafficking of minors in 2019.



The billionaire couple have denied having any knowledge of the criminal encounters between Epstein and underage girls and are currently not under investigation.

Prince Andrew

The Duke of York is the highest-profile figure outside of Epstein accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl in the doc.

According to a survivor, Prince Andrew assaulted her on multiple occasions. She also has a photograph of herself with Prince Andrew, his arm wrapped around her waist, that was allegedly taken after a night partying at London club when she was just 17 years-old, at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London town home. In a BBC interview, Prince Andrew said that he had “no recollection of meeting this lady whatsoever.” That night, according to Prince Andrew, he was at a “Pizza Express in Woking” with his daughter.

Following Epstein’s death, Prince Andrew issued a statement saying “at no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour,” adding “his suicide has left many unanswered questions and I acknowledge and sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. This is a difficult time for everyone involved and I am at a loss to be able to understand or explain Mr Epstein’s lifestyle. I deplore the exploitation of any human being and would not condone, participate in, or encourage any such behaviour.”