Wednesday, May 6, 2020  | 12 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Have you seen Hania Aamir’s new TikTok video?

Posted: May 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Have you seen Hania Aamir’s new TikTok video?

Photo: Instagram/HaniaAmir

Just like everyone else, Pakistani actor Hania Aamir is keeping herself busy with social media and fun Instagram quizzes. Her latest TikTok video has left all in laughing fits.

Taking to her Instagram account, she has shared a hilarious TikTok video where she’s acting like a person on Fahad Mustafa’s game show.

View this post on Instagram

Hania aamir kya karti hain aap?

A post shared by Hania Aamir (@haniaheheofficial) on May 4, 2020 at 11:03am PDT

In January, Aamir posted about her new year resolution. “My New Year’s resolution is to use TikTok and disappoint Fahad Mustafa as much as I can and try to be creative with it,” Hania Amir posted on Instagram.

This comes after her Na Maloom Afraad co-star and Jeeto Pakistan’s host Fahad Mustafa urged the nation to avoid the TikTok app, deeming it unproductive and a waste of time. 

Hania is an active user of TikTok with her handle @hanaheheofficial with 75,000 followers.

