Saturday, May 9, 2020  | 15 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Hania Aamir doesn’t want to be left alone in quarantine

SAMAA | - Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Hania Aamir doesn’t want to be left alone in quarantine

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir just dropped another TikTok video where she’s dancing to yet another challenge.

Not too happy with her latest dance video, Ishqiya star said that this is why she should not be left alone in quarantine.

“Mene kaha tha mujhe quarantine main akela mat chorna (I had told you, don’t leave me alone in quarantine”.

View this post on Instagram

Mene kaha tha mujhe quarantine main akela mat chorna

A post shared by Hania Aamir (@haniaheheofficial) on May 7, 2020 at 2:43pm PDT

Actors Ayesha Omar, Anushay Ashraf and even Asim Azhar couldn’t help but praise Aamir’s energetic performance.

Earlier, she shared a hilarious TikTok video where she’s acting like a person on Fahad Mustafa’s game show.

In January, Aamir posted about her new year resolution. “My New Year’s resolution is to use TikTok and disappoint Fahad Mustafa as much as I can and try to be creative with it,” Hania Amir posted on Instagram.

This comes after her Na Maloom Afraad co-star and Jeeto Pakistan’s host Fahad Mustafa urged the nation to avoid the TikTok app, deeming it unproductive and a waste of time. 

Hania is an active user of TikTok with her handle @hanaheheofficial with 75,000 followers.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hania Aamir TikTok
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Have you seen Hania Aamir's new TikTok video?
Have you seen Hania Aamir’s new TikTok video?
Aamir Liaquat's comments were callous, says Adnan Siddiqui
Aamir Liaquat’s comments were callous, says Adnan Siddiqui
Iqra Aziz, Yasir host iftar party for friends
Iqra Aziz, Yasir host iftar party for friends
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter just graduated from college
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter just graduated from college
TikTok star Ghani Tiger wants justice for father's murder
TikTok star Ghani Tiger wants justice for father’s murder
Zeba Bakhtiar remembers Henna co-star Rishi Kapoor
Zeba Bakhtiar remembers Henna co-star Rishi Kapoor
Mahira Khan returns to social media for Rishi Kapoor
Mahira Khan returns to social media for Rishi Kapoor
Exclusive: India’s Sabri-inspired qawwal wants to Rais above the rest
Exclusive: India’s Sabri-inspired qawwal wants to Rais above the rest
The prime minister wants you to watch Yunus Emre next
The prime minister wants you to watch Yunus Emre next
Adnan Siddiqui’s son gives him a Marvel makeover
Adnan Siddiqui’s son gives him a Marvel makeover
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.