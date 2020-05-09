Hania Aamir doesn’t want to be left alone in quarantine

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir just dropped another TikTok video where she’s dancing to yet another challenge.

Not too happy with her latest dance video, Ishqiya star said that this is why she should not be left alone in quarantine.

“Mene kaha tha mujhe quarantine main akela mat chorna (I had told you, don’t leave me alone in quarantine”.

Actors Ayesha Omar, Anushay Ashraf and even Asim Azhar couldn’t help but praise Aamir’s energetic performance.

Earlier, she shared a hilarious TikTok video where she’s acting like a person on Fahad Mustafa’s game show.

In January, Aamir posted about her new year resolution. “My New Year’s resolution is to use TikTok and disappoint Fahad Mustafa as much as I can and try to be creative with it,” Hania Amir posted on Instagram.

This comes after her Na Maloom Afraad co-star and Jeeto Pakistan’s host Fahad Mustafa urged the nation to avoid the TikTok app, deeming it unproductive and a waste of time.

Hania is an active user of TikTok with her handle @hanaheheofficial with 75,000 followers.

