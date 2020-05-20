Gohar Rasheed says Ertugrul is not a threat

Actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed gave his two cents about the Turkish epic on Ertugrul Ghazi and the Pakistani audience on Twitter.



According to Rasheed, any foreign content being appreciated by the Pakistani audience is not a threat. “It’s a competition like in any business! If you want job security, take ownership, and create better content. Stop being petty,” he said.

In the name of competition, you don’t criticize your competition, instead, bring your A-game on! Fix your attitude. That’s what I have learned from my seniors like Humayun bhai. We must embrace diversity and not be scared of it! #TakeResponsibility #Ertugrul (2/2) — Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) May 19, 2020

He added that in the name of competition, “you don’t criticise your competition, instead, bring your A-game on! Fix your attitude. That’s what I have learned from my seniors like Humayun bhai. We must embrace diversity and not be scared of it”.

My two cents. Any foreign content which is being appreciated by our Pakistani audience is not a threat! It’s a competition like in any business!

If you want job security, take ownership, and create better content. Stop being petty. #TakeResponsibility #Ertugrul (1/2) — Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) May 19, 2020

The popular Turkish drama series was dubbed in the Urdu language on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The first episode of the show, originally produced by TRT in collaboration with a private company, was aired on PTV on April 25. Its YouTube channel has 2.92 million subscribers and more than 207.31 million views.

The show is based on life of Ertugrul Bey, father of Osman Bey, the 13th-century founder of Ottoman Empire.