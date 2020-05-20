Wednesday, May 20, 2020  | 26 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Gohar Rasheed says Ertugrul is not a threat

Posted: May 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Gohar Rasheed says Ertugrul is not a threat

Photo: Instagram/@mirzagoharrasheed

Actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed gave his two cents about the Turkish epic on Ertugrul Ghazi and the Pakistani audience on Twitter.

According to Rasheed, any foreign content being appreciated by the Pakistani audience is not a threat. “It’s a competition like in any business! If you want job security, take ownership, and create better content. Stop being petty,” he said.

He added that in the name of competition, “you don’t criticise your competition, instead, bring your A-game on! Fix your attitude. That’s what I have learned from my seniors like Humayun bhai. We must embrace diversity and not be scared of it”.

The popular Turkish drama series was dubbed in the Urdu language on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The first episode of the show, originally produced by TRT in collaboration with a private company, was aired on PTV on April 25. Its YouTube channel has 2.92 million subscribers and more than 207.31 million views.

The show is based on life of Ertugrul Bey, father of Osman Bey, the 13th-century founder of Ottoman Empire.

Ertugrul GOHAR RASHEED
 
