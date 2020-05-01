Friday, May 1, 2020  | 7 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Gigi Hadid confirms she is pregnant

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Gigi Hadid confirms she is pregnant

Photo: AFP

Supermodel Gigi Hadid joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon from quarantine Thursday night where she confirmed that she and Zayn Malik are indeed having a baby.

In welcoming the high fashion model to the show host Jimmy Fallon began by congratulating Hadid “on expecting a baby.”

Rumors about the pregnancy had already been swirling, and Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, confirmed the pregnancy to Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard on Wednesday. So, when Fallon kicked off the interview he excitedly congratulated Hadid.

“Obviously we wish we could have announced it on our own terms,” Hadid said, “but we’re very excited and happy, and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support.”

Hadid also said that the pregnancy has been a source of positivity while she, like so many others, remains quarantined due to the coronavirus.

Earlier, TMZ report quoted “family sources” as saying that the supermodel is 20 weeks’ pregnant with the 27-year-old former One Direction singer.

Just this past weekend, Malik made a rare appearance on Hadid’s Instagram when she shared a slew of photos from her 25th birthday celebration in Pennsylvania, where they’re quarantining at her family’s farmhouse.

In one post, Hadid held up big “25” balloons while posing alongside Malik and her sister Bella.

The supermodel and singer first coupled up in 2015, announced their split in March 2018, and have since dated on and off.

After a brief break last year, they rekindled their relationship around the holidays and were spotted out together in January. Fans got confirmation of their renewed romance on Valentine’s Day when Hadid posted a photo of the singer on her Instagram Story, captioned, “HEY VALENTINE … Z on the farm.”





