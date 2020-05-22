Friday, May 22, 2020  | 28 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Get Eid ready with Ayesha Omar’s workout set

Posted: May 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Get Eid ready with Ayesha Omar’s workout set

Photo: File

Actor Ayesha Omar took to Instagram to tell fans and followers that she’s has had a crazy week as it “always is, right before Eid”.

She’s been shooting every day and has managed to squeeze in a quick workout with her trainer, Seher Beg.

In the post, Omar shared her full body workout which she says is “perfect for you to get EID READY! Burn a little to make room for the calorie overload comin’ up!!! NO weights, NO problem. This can be done anytime, anywhere”.

View this post on Instagram

Hellllooooo Fam! Sorry for being MIA on the workout front. It’s been a crazy week. Always is, right before Eid. I’ve been shooting everyday, but I did manage to squeeze in a session guided by my quarantine fam/trainer @sehr_beg . (Sehrooooo what would I have done without you and your beautiful family during lockdown!? So grateful for you ❤️). It’s a FULL BODY WORKOUT and perfect for you to get EID READY! Burn a little to make room for the calorie overload comin’ up!!!🙈 NO weights, NO problem 💫⁣ This can be done anytime, any where!! Workout: ——————————————————————————————⁣ – Warm-Up & Stretches —————————————————————————————————⁣ – Exercises: ⁣ ⁣ ▪︎ In & Out Squats ▪︎Mountain Climbers ▪︎Running on the Spot ▪︎Burpee with Squat Hold ▪︎Plank Jack with Shoulder Tap ▪︎Reverse Lunge Pulse ▪︎Jack with Squat ▪︎Russian Twist with Jacknife ▪︎Russian Twist with Double-Legged Jacknife ⁣ ⁣ – COOL DOWN⁣ ⁣ Do Each Exercise Twice ⁣ – 30 seconds on, 10 seconds off⁣ – 2 Rounds (1 Minute break between Rounds)⁣ .⁣ .⁣ These beautiful videos have been shot by my little princess @sanya.sohail 👸🏻⚡️💥 .⁣ ⁣. #stayfit #ayeshaomar #theayeshaomarway #chooseyou #trainergoals #bodypositivity #instafit #fitnessovereveything #chooseyou #fitnesstrainer #homeworkout #hiit #weights #cardio #burn #calories #funworkout

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar) on May 21, 2020 at 5:53am PDT

The routine was simple. Start with a warm up and stretches then in and out squats followed by mountain climbers, running, burpee with squat hold, plank, lunges and more.

The actor said that each exercise should be done twice (30 seconds on, 10 seconds off).

