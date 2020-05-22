Get Eid ready with Ayesha Omar’s workout set

Actor Ayesha Omar took to Instagram to tell fans and followers that she’s has had a crazy week as it “always is, right before Eid”.

She’s been shooting every day and has managed to squeeze in a quick workout with her trainer, Seher Beg.



In the post, Omar shared her full body workout which she says is “perfect for you to get EID READY! Burn a little to make room for the calorie overload comin’ up!!! NO weights, NO problem. This can be done anytime, anywhere”.

The routine was simple. Start with a warm up and stretches then in and out squats followed by mountain climbers, running, burpee with squat hold, plank, lunges and more.

The actor said that each exercise should be done twice (30 seconds on, 10 seconds off).