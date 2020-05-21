Thursday, May 21, 2020  | 27 Ramadhan, 1441
Entertainment

Flashback: Remember Asif Raza Mir in Choti Choti Baatain?

SAMAA | - Posted: May 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/@mamamir

Samra aka Mama Mir recently took to Instagram to share her favourite clip from her favourite drama, Choti Choti Baatain.

The drama serial was written by Haseena Moin and starred Samra’s husband Asif Raza Mir along with Huma Akbar.

Back in the 1980s, Asif was considered a television heartthrob after leading roles in TV shows such as Damaan, Choti Choti Baatain and Tanhayian.

After a hiatus, Mir returned to the TV screen in the 2000s with Hum TV’s Mein Abdul Qadir Hoon and Ishq Gumshuda.

These days you can also catch him in a web series called Gangs of London which narrates the story of London being torn apart by power struggles between international gangs that control the city and a sudden power vacuum that’s created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is killed.

The nine-episode show has been created by award-winning filmmaker Gareth Evans of Raid and Raid II fame and Matt Flannery. The action packed show takes viewers on an immersive journey into the heart of the British capital.

The show also stars Colm Meaney (Con AirStar Trek), Joe Cole from Peaky Blinders and Sope Dirisu among others.

