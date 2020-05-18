Monday, May 18, 2020  | 24 Ramadhan, 1441
Entertainment

Fancy a trip to hell? Time to binge-watch Paatal Lok

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Fancy a trip to hell? Time to binge-watch Paatal Lok

Photo: Official poster

In nine episodes, Amazon Prime’s Paatal Lok aka the underworld takes you to the under belly of India and back. The crime thriller has viewers hooked as it takes them around a maze where nothing is what it looks like.

The show has a good pace and delves into topics such as the media industry, corruption, poverty, Islamophobia, class divide and the caste system almost immediately.

The narrative revolves around a New Delhi cop, Hathi Ram Chaudhary (played by Jaideep Ahlwat), who has just landed the biggest case of his career: an assassination attempt on prime time journalist Sanjeev Mehra played by Neeraj Kabi (you might remember her as DCP Parulkar from Scared Games on Netflix).

View this post on Instagram

talk of the town 🔥🔨 #PaatalLok

A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin) on May 16, 2020 at 9:34pm PDT

After catching the primary antagonist in the first episode, Chaudhary isn’t aware than the criminal mastermind is an infamous serial killer Hathoda Tyagi, named after his weapon of choice.

Early on in the show, Hathi Ram explains the concept of three realms to junior inspector Imran Ansari and the audience. There’s svarg (heaven), where the gods reside, in then in the middle there is dharti, where we live and then at the bottom there is paatal, which means hell.

“Waise toh yeh shastron mein likha tha, par maine WhatsApp pe padha,” Hathi Ram quips in the web series.

In his search for answers and a man called Master Ji, Hathiram (yes, that is Shahid Khan from Gangs of Wassaypur) and his trusted lieutenant Ansari go to the Pataal Lok to discover shocking information about their suspects pasts.

The show is the first project of Bollywood star Anushka Sharma’s production house, Clean Slate Films and has received excellent reviews.

Viewer discretion is advised as the show does have a lot of violence and strong language.

