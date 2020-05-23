Fact check: Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor were not onboard PK-8303

Celebrity couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have both addressed the fake news regarding them being onboard the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane that crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony near Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

Soon after the crash, it was being circulated on social media that the couple were on PK-8303 and claims of their deaths were also being made.

Khan was quick to call it out and took to her official Instagram handle to dismiss the rumours. In a now-deleted post, she expressed her disappointment that the fake news spread like a storm which also caused distress to her family members.

“Alhumdulillah we are in our house! Safe, please stop spreading the fake news and pray for the people and their families,” wrote the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor in an initial, now-deleted Instagram post within minutes of the false reports. “May Allah guide those who turn everything into a joke.”

In another post, she called for an end to publishing unverified and “fake” news and for sympathy for victims of the crash and their families.

The original tweet claiming Khan and Taimoor’s death has since been deleted.

Her husband and actor Taimoor also confirmed the news that are safe and sound.

“We are safe and at our home,” he said. “May Allah grant an eternal peace to the departed souls and strength and patience to bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.”

A PIA plane crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony Friday afternoon. It was travelling from Lahore to Karachi.

There were a total of 99 people on board. Two passengers survived the incident. One of them was Bank of Punjab President Zafar Mehmood.

