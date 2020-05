Engin Altan, who played the lead role in Turkish historical TV series Diliris: Ertugrul, greeted Pakistani fans on Eid after being showered upon immense love by them.

In his video message, Altan said he didn’t have words to return the unbelievable love and appreciation he received from the Pakistani people.

He thanked the Pakistan Television for airing Diliris: Ertugrul in the country.

In the end, Altan wished Eid to Pakistanis in their mother tongue.