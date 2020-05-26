Tuesday, May 26, 2020  | 2 Shawwal, 1441
Do you remember Kareena Kapoor’s character from K3G?

Posted: May 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Do you remember Kareena Kapoor’s character from K3G?

Photo: Official poster

Actresses will always do different kind of parts but you’ve never seen a character like Poo, said Kareena Kapoor Khan in an interview with BBC’s Asian Network.

Poo aka Pooja was the character played by Khan in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum (K3G as it became known). In the film, Kareena starred opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film’s superstar cast also featured the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya, Shahrukh Khan and Kajol.

The film narrates the story of a family torn apart by a generation gap between the children and parents. Rahul (Shahrukh) the adopted son, is banished by his father (Amitabh) for marrying a woman (Kajol) he did not approve of. Years later, Rahul’s brother (Roshan) goes to the UK to bring his brother back. In London, he meets Poo (Kareena) and together they plot to bring the family together.

According to Kareena, the film is still quite popular in the United Kingdom. It also happens to be one of her most popular films.

So why is the film still so popular? Kareena believes that it is a typical Hindi film full of drama, family, songs and food.

Twenty years later, Kareena’s character has become a part of pop culture. “It’s a character that somehow, I don’t know how it just connected with the youth then and it connects with the youth now,” she said. ‘You’ve never seen somebody who’s so blasé and who just speaks her mind. It just connects instantly with the youth of every generation.”

