DIY kurta: Iqra Aziz stitches her own outfit

Actor Iqra Aziz just shared the final look of her new kurta on Instagram with her fans.
According to the Jhooti star, she stitched the outfit herself after live sessions with the design heads at Alkaram Studio.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s the final look! What do you guys think? I stitched this Spring Summer outfit myself after my Live sessions with the Design Heads at Alkaram Studio! I had so much fun learning the different stitching techniques as well as how to style the looks. If you want the technique I used to stitch this outfit, check out the blueprint on Alkaram Studio’s website. #IqraXAlkaram #AlkaramStudio #AlkaramWoman #AlkaramSS20
The actor said that she enjoyed learning different stitching techniques and how to style the looks. “If you want the technique I used to stitch this outfit, check out the blueprint on Alkaram Studio’s website,” she told fans.