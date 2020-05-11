DIY kurta: Iqra Aziz stitches her own outfit

Actor Iqra Aziz just shared the final look of her new kurta on Instagram with her fans.

According to the Jhooti star, she stitched the outfit herself after live sessions with the design heads at Alkaram Studio.

The actor said that she enjoyed learning different stitching techniques and how to style the looks. “If you want the technique I used to stitch this outfit, check out the blueprint on Alkaram Studio’s website,” she told fans.