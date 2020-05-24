Sunday, May 24, 2020  | 30 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Celebrities urge fans to pray for the deceased this Eid

SAMAA | - Posted: May 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Celebrities urge fans to pray for the deceased this Eid

Photo: SAMAA Digital

This year Pakistani celebrities have decided to celebrate Eid in a low-key manner echoing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for prayers for the victims of the crash and people who died due to the coronavirus.

“I just wish this year I could say to everyone Eid Mubarak and not have to give warnings, condolences or tell people to stay safe. I just hope in this minute, right now everyone is at peace, in touch with their loved ones and praying for a better tomorrow,” said former Pakistan cricket team captain, Wasim Akram on Twitter.

His wife Shaniera urged fans to be smart while celebrating Eid “but follow SOPS. Remember you may love your family, but COVID doesn’t.”

Return of Maula Jatt’s Mirza Gohar Rasheed made a special request to his fans. “Today if we see anyone dressing up and putting up their Eid pictures let’s not shame them, let’s not troll them understand that we all are equally burnt, bruised, sorrowed, hurt,” he said. “And if something is helping someone forget this pain let them take this distraction let’s give out a hug by being more empathetic, by being more loving let’s help each other this Eid.”

Pyar ke Sadqay star Atiqa Odho said: “Somehow with all the tragic events taking place around us one doesn’t feel like doing much for Eid. Just want to stay home and pray for the families that won’t be celebrating due to their personal loss.”

Meray Paas Tum Ho’s Adnan Siddiqui took to Twitter to say that it was a sad moment all around the world. “Covid-19 and now a tragic airplane crash in Karachi, lost so many lives. Life must go on. May Allah protect all of us. Ameen. Eid Mubarak,” he tweeted.

His co-stars from the hit TV show, Humayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan, also wished their fans on Eid and asked them to pray for mercy.

Here is how other celebrities marked the occasion.

View this post on Instagram

Eid Mubarak ♥️

A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on May 23, 2020 at 9:53pm PDT

FaceBook WhatsApp
eidul fitr humayun saeed wasim akram
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir and daughter test positive for coronavirus
Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir and daughter test positive for coronavirus
Nadia Jamil shaves her head post-chemotherapy
Nadia Jamil shaves her head post-chemotherapy
Zoheb Hassan could have been on PIA flight
Zoheb Hassan could have been on PIA flight
Aima Baig misses her sci-fi geek Shahbaz Shigri
Aima Baig misses her sci-fi geek Shahbaz Shigri
Need a break from COVID-19? Watch these movies on Eid
Need a break from COVID-19? Watch these movies on Eid
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for divorce
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for divorce
Netflix's Money Heist will be back with season 5, 6
Netflix’s Money Heist will be back with season 5, 6
Yasir Hussain thinks Turkish dramas can destroy the industry
Yasir Hussain thinks Turkish dramas can destroy the industry
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali tie the knot on Jumatul-Wida
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali tie the knot on Jumatul-Wida
Faraz on Fiverr: What’s up with Pakistan’s finest guitar player?
Faraz on Fiverr: What’s up with Pakistan’s finest guitar player?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.