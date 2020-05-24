Celebrities urge fans to pray for the deceased this Eid

This year Pakistani celebrities have decided to celebrate Eid in a low-key manner echoing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for prayers for the victims of the crash and people who died due to the coronavirus.

“I just wish this year I could say to everyone Eid Mubarak and not have to give warnings, condolences or tell people to stay safe. I just hope in this minute, right now everyone is at peace, in touch with their loved ones and praying for a better tomorrow,” said former Pakistan cricket team captain, Wasim Akram on Twitter.

I just wish this year I could say to everyone Eid Mubarak and not have to give warnings, condolences or tell people to stay safe. I just hope in this minute, right now everyone is at peace, intouch with their loved ones and praying for a better tomorrow — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) May 23, 2020

His wife Shaniera urged fans to be smart while celebrating Eid “but follow SOPS. Remember you may love your family, but COVID doesn’t.”

Eid Mubarak to all! Be smart today, celebrate and enjoy Eid but follow SOPs. Remember you may love your family, but COVID doesn’t ! #CelebrateWisely #BeResponsible #EidWithSOPs — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) May 24, 2020

Return of Maula Jatt’s Mirza Gohar Rasheed made a special request to his fans. “Today if we see anyone dressing up and putting up their Eid pictures let’s not shame them, let’s not troll them understand that we all are equally burnt, bruised, sorrowed, hurt,” he said. “And if something is helping someone forget this pain let them take this distraction let’s give out a hug by being more empathetic, by being more loving let’s help each other this Eid.”

[A HUMBLE REQUEST]

Today if we see anyone dressing up and putting up their Eid pictures let’s not shame them, let’s not troll them understand that we all are equally burnt, bruised, sorrowed, hurt and…. #EidMubarak (1/2) — Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) May 24, 2020

if something is helping someone forget this pain let them take this distraction let’s give out a hug by being more empathetic, by being more loving let’s help each other this Eid #EidMubarak (2/2) — Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) May 24, 2020

Pyar ke Sadqay star Atiqa Odho said: “Somehow with all the tragic events taking place around us one doesn’t feel like doing much for Eid. Just want to stay home and pray for the families that won’t be celebrating due to their personal loss.”

Meray Paas Tum Ho’s Adnan Siddiqui took to Twitter to say that it was a sad moment all around the world. “Covid-19 and now a tragic airplane crash in Karachi, lost so many lives. Life must go on. May Allah protect all of us. Ameen. Eid Mubarak,” he tweeted.

What a sad moment all around the world. Covid-19 and now a tagic airplane crash in karachi, lost so many lives . Life must go on . May Allah protect all of us. Ameen. Eid Mubarak. — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) May 24, 2020

His co-stars from the hit TV show, Humayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan, also wished their fans on Eid and asked them to pray for mercy.

Just as we spent Ramazan remembering Allah, repenting for our sins & praying for better times, let’s spend this Eid hoping, wishing & praying for our well-being & the well-being of our loved ones. Let us continue to pray for Allah’s mercy, for happiness and for life.

Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/gBNBq7L5Jy — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) May 23, 2020

Here is how other celebrities marked the occasion.

Eid Mubarak to everyone around the globe. Please celebrate Eid responsibly. Stay home stay safe! #EidMubarak — AMNA ILYAS (@IlyasAmna) May 24, 2020