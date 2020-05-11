Monday, May 11, 2020  | 17 Ramadhan, 1441
Celebrities pay tribute to Athar Shah Khan

Posted: May 11, 2020
Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

The legend is no more, wrote actor Imran Abbas in a post on Instagram, while talking about comedian, writer and poet Athar Shah Khan who passed away in Karachi on Sunday morning.

He was 77 years old.

According to Abbas, he spoke to Khan a few months ago to let him know that, “we love him and he promised to see me soon”.

He thanked the late comedian “for bringing smiles to our lives for many decades. You will always be remembered, till we meet again. Rest in peace.”

Athar had been ill for a while. Jaidi, as he was popularly known, leaves behind a widow and four sons.

He started his career as a writer for Radio Pakistan and wrote around 700 plays in the span of 20 years.

Actor Yasir Hussain also paid tribute to the late star.

Actor and director Yasir Nawaz shared a short clip of Jaidi on social media. In the video, Nawaz is trying to convince Athar to join the acting industry again.

Kiya khabar thi chor jayein gein

Tell us what you think:

