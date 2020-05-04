Gohar Rasheed celebrates birthday with Yasir, Iqra

Actor Yasir Hussain and his celebrity friends Shahzad Sheikh and Maida Azmat recently met up with birthday boy, actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed over a game of cards.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote that it was good to meet his friends after so long, a reference to the lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an earlier post, Hussain wish Rasheed a happy birthday. The two actor have been friends for over a decade.

Actor Kubra Khan and Humayun Saeed also wished Gohar on his birthday.

Actor Noman Sami also blew out his birthday candles recently. His co-star Alizeh Shah took to Instagram to wish the actor.