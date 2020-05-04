Gohar Rasheed celebrates birthday with Yasir, Iqra

Actor Yasir Hussain and his celebrity friends Shahzad Sheikh and Maida Azmat recently met up with birthday boy, actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed over a game of cards.
Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote that it was good to meet his friends after so long, a reference to the lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
barso baad goher ki birthday pe doston se mil k acha laga @mirzagoharrasheed aur @shahzadsheikh37 khelty kam hain hansty zyada hain mashallah . magar mai aur @maidaazmat jeet jaty hain . han mai zara swaal zyada poochta hun but insaan doston se hi poochta hai na ?? @iiqraaziz sahi hai woh apna #ludostar khelti hai . ❤️ #friends #rung vc @maidaazmat
In an earlier post, Hussain wish Rasheed a happy birthday. The two actor have been friends for over a decade.
Actor Kubra Khan and Humayun Saeed also wished Gohar on his birthday.
We fight. A lot. Like. ALOT. But like they say.. it’s not how often you fight, but the fact you haven’t killed each other yet and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Thank you for existing G Man! But even more for being a such a big part of my small world. HAPPY BIRTHDAYYY 😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️ #MYBESTFRIEND
#Repost @momal15 🤗🤗🤗 ・・・ Happy birthday @mirzagoharrasheed May Allah give you good health lots of success and happiness in life 💕💕 #throwback Your smile can light up the darkest of days! You are super special and adored by everyone you know! Have a fun filled and adventurous year and of course, many more to come in health and happiness! #momalsheikh
Actor Noman Sami also blew out his birthday candles recently. His co-star Alizeh Shah took to Instagram to wish the actor.