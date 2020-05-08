Catch Meesha Shafi’s virtual concert on Saturday morning

If you’re awake after sehri on Saturday morning you can catch singer Meesha Shafi’s performance at the Toronto online music festival.

Shafi shared the news on her Twitter account. She informed fans and followers to tune in at 7:10am on Saturday (tomorrow).

If you’re awake after Saturday morning sehri, my performance streams at 7:10am, 9th of May in Pakistan. @smallworldnotes @MusicTogetherON and #URGNT Toronto online music festival kicks off this weekend.



US and Canada details below:



Stay home. Keep safe! And enjoy 😊🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JCJdkSvkhX — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) May 7, 2020

The virtual concert is being held in collaboration with Music Together ON, and Small World Music.