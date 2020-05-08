Friday, May 8, 2020  | 14 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Catch Meesha Shafi’s virtual concert on Saturday morning

SAMAA | - Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Catch Meesha Shafi’s virtual concert on Saturday morning

Photo: File

If you’re awake after sehri on Saturday morning you can catch singer Meesha Shafi’s performance at the Toronto online music festival.

Shafi shared the news on her Twitter account. She informed fans and followers to tune in at 7:10am on Saturday (tomorrow).

The virtual concert is being held in collaboration with Music Together ON, and Small World Music.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Meesha Shafi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sushmita Sen recites Quran in live session
Sushmita Sen recites Quran in live session
Have you seen Hania Aamir's new TikTok video?
Have you seen Hania Aamir’s new TikTok video?
Action-packed teaser of Once Upon a Time in Karachi released
Action-packed teaser of Once Upon a Time in Karachi released
Aamir Liaquat's comments were callous, says Adnan Siddiqui
Aamir Liaquat’s comments were callous, says Adnan Siddiqui
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter just graduated from college
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter just graduated from college
TikTok star Ghani Tiger wants justice for father's murder
TikTok star Ghani Tiger wants justice for father’s murder
Iqra Aziz, Yasir host iftar party for friends
Iqra Aziz, Yasir host iftar party for friends
Zeba Bakhtiar remembers Henna co-star Rishi Kapoor
Zeba Bakhtiar remembers Henna co-star Rishi Kapoor
Mahira Khan returns to social media for Rishi Kapoor
Mahira Khan returns to social media for Rishi Kapoor
The prime minister wants you to watch Yunus Emre next
The prime minister wants you to watch Yunus Emre next
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.