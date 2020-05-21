Bushra Ansari shares throwback pictures from all around the world

From India to UK, veteran actress, playwright and Pakistan’s favourite comedian, Bushra Ansari, recently shared pictures from her travel diary on social media.

Taking to Instagram, she shared some fond memories from her trips to India, Canada and UK.

Earlier, Bushra Ansari’s sister Asma’s daughter Zara Noor Abbass called Bushra her godmother. The Ehd-e-Wafa star turned to Instagram and shared many throwback photos of Ansari.

Ansari was quick to reciprocate the gesture and showered love on Zara. She remarked that Zara makes her prouder every day. Zara and Bushra will also be gracing the screen together in a drama serial Zabaish for Hum Tv.