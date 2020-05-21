Thursday, May 21, 2020  | 27 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Bushra Ansari shares throwback pictures from all around the world

Posted: May 21, 2020
SAMAA
Posted: May 21, 2020
Bushra Ansari shares throwback pictures from all around the world

Photo: Instagram

From India to UK, veteran actress, playwright and Pakistan’s favourite comedian, Bushra Ansari, recently shared pictures from her travel diary on social media.

Taking to Instagram, she shared some fond memories from her trips to India, Canada and UK.

View this post on Instagram

Mohabbat ka Nissan.tajmahal.

A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra) on May 20, 2020 at 1:18am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Akbar ka maqbara..

A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra) on May 20, 2020 at 1:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Jany kahan gaye woh din.glasgo.2018..

A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra) on May 20, 2020 at 1:28am PDT

Earlier, Bushra Ansari’s sister Asma’s daughter Zara Noor Abbass called Bushra her godmother. The Ehd-e-Wafa star turned to Instagram and shared many throwback photos of Ansari.

Ansari was quick to reciprocate the gesture and showered love on Zara. She remarked that Zara makes her prouder every day. Zara and Bushra will also be gracing the screen together in a drama serial Zabaish for Hum Tv.

Bushra Ansari
 
