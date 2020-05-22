Box office update: Avatar sequel to resume production

If you’re a fan of James Cameron’s hit film Avatar (2009) then get ready to head back to Pandora soon.

According to Variety, producer Jon Landau posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday saying that he and the Avatar cast and crew are returning to New Zealand next week. “Like most films, the Avatar sequels had to halt production in March due to the coronavirus pandemic”.

“Our Avatar sets are ready, and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week,” Landau wrote, also sharing a photo of two water vessels used in the films. “Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) can’t wait to share more.”

With most Hollywood productions still shut down, the Avatar sequels would be the first major films to resume production after the industry-wide pause.

“James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar sequels are currently scheduled to hit theaters two years apart. Avatar 2 is the only one with a locked-in date of Dec. 17 2021. The third, fourth and fifth movies are slated for Dec. 2023, Dec. 2025 and Dec. 2027,” the website reported.