Friday, May 15, 2020  | 21 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Bollywood star Bachchan’s new film goes straight to Amazon

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bollywood star Bachchan’s new film goes straight to Amazon

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, whose films usually open to packed cinemas across India, will see his new movie released on Amazon’s streaming service due to the coronavirus lockdown, the US company said Thursday.

With nearly 1,800 titles released in 2018, India is the world’s biggest film industry in terms of movies made.

Film releases in cinemas are usually big events with fans often queueing for hours.

Bachchan’s new comedy-drama “Gulabo Sitabo”, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana and directed by Shoojit Sircar, had been scheduled to open in theatres on April 17.

But India has been in a strict coronavirus lockdown since late March and cinemas remain shut.

Amazon said the movie will now premiere on June 12 and be available in 200 countries and territories worldwide — in what Sircar called “the dawn of a new era for Indian entertainment”.

Analyst Akshaye Rathi said the move reflected “a tectonic shift for Bollywood and how business will be done in the future”.

“The Indian film industry has to keep the release window alive — either in theatres or digitally — to survive,” Rathi told AFP.

“The industry has to stop thinking about the next two quarters and focus on surviving for the next two decades by embracing technology.”

Amazon operates in a crowded field in India, alongside not just Netflix but also others such as Hotstar — partnered with Disney — in the fight for eyeballs in the market of 1.3 billion people.

FaceBook WhatsApp
amazon Amitabh Bachchan Ayushmann Khurrana
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Ertugrul cast gets trolled on social media
Ertugrul cast gets trolled on social media
DIY kurta: Iqra Aziz stitches her own outfit
DIY kurta: Iqra Aziz stitches her own outfit
Opinion: Imran Khan and the Ertugrul effect
Opinion: Imran Khan and the Ertugrul effect
Turkey's Ertugrul is helping PTV break a YouTube world record
Turkey’s Ertugrul is helping PTV break a YouTube world record
Amna Ilyas is going to get hitched soon
Amna Ilyas is going to get hitched soon
Kareena Kapoor shares photo of dad, Rishi, RD Burman
Kareena Kapoor shares photo of dad, Rishi, RD Burman
Actor Meera returns home
Actor Meera returns home
Atiqa Odho finds a memorable photograph with Shashi Kapoor
Atiqa Odho finds a memorable photograph with Shashi Kapoor
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar to write historical epic next
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar to write historical epic next
Mother’s Day: Here are some of the best celebrity tributes
Mother’s Day: Here are some of the best celebrity tributes
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.