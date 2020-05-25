Bollywood celebrities extend warm wishes on Eidul Fitr

The world is celebrating the festive occasion of Eidul Fitr and the lockdown has not dampened their spirit.

As this year the celebrations will be different due to the coronavirus lockdown which has put a curb on social gatherings and traditional celebrations, the B-town stars have been taking to their social media handles to wish their fans Eid Mubarak.

T 3540 –

Eid Mubarak to all and the prayers on this auspicious day for peace .. for harmony .. for good health .. for friendship and love .. for ever



.. bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family .. be ONE .. be in ONE .. pic.twitter.com/hl7L2oJmdb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2020

Eid Mubarak to everyone who celebrates. May the Candle of hope, health, peace, prosperity and happiness shine the brightest in your lives. Stay safe and healthy. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 25, 2020

#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. I wish for you and your families strength, peace and happiness in these uncertain times.🙏 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 24, 2020

Apart from preparing a feast, people usually visit mosques, offer prayers, exchange gifts, meet and greet their loved ones, and enjoy several delicacies on the occasion. However, this year people celebrated Eid at their homes as there is a lockdown in India on social gatherings and other traditional rituals.