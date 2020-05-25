Monday, May 25, 2020  | 1 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Bollywood celebrities extend warm wishes on Eidul Fitr

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bollywood celebrities extend warm wishes on Eidul Fitr

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The world is celebrating the festive occasion of Eidul Fitr and the lockdown has not dampened their spirit.

As this year the celebrations will be different due to the coronavirus lockdown which has put a curb on social gatherings and traditional celebrations, the B-town stars have been taking to their social media handles to wish their fans Eid Mubarak.

View this post on Instagram

#eidmubarak doston 🌙 💕

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on May 24, 2020 at 9:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Eid Mubarak ✨

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on May 24, 2020 at 10:14pm PDT

Apart from preparing a feast, people usually visit mosques, offer prayers, exchange gifts, meet and greet their loved ones, and enjoy several delicacies on the occasion. However, this year people celebrated Eid at their homes as there is a lockdown in India on social gatherings and other traditional rituals.

