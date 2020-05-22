Friday, May 22, 2020  | 28 Ramadhan, 1441
Bill Clinton, James Patterson to release second crime thriller

Posted: May 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Bill Clinton, James Patterson to release second crime thriller

Photo: AFP

Former US president Bill Clinton will publish another crime novel, co-author James Patterson said Thursday, this time centered on the kidnapping of an American first daughter.

The two-term Democratic leader co-wrote the thriller entitled “The President’s Daughter” with renowned author Patterson, the pair’s second book following 2018’s behind-the-scenes White House drama “The President is Missing.”

The duo’s debut, centered on cyberattack dangers, sold more than 3 million copies.

“Working with @BillClinton has been a highlight of my career and I’m thrilled to have the chance to write with him again,” tweeted the American bestselling writer Patterson in announcing the new release.

According to a summary of the novel set for publication in the US June 2021, the plot centers on a former president who hopes to lay low after losing a second term, only to have an “imminent threat” to his daughter force him back into action.

The 73-year-old Clinton has written a number of books, including his post-presidential 2004 best-selling memoir “My Life.”

His own daughter Chelsea Clinton is also an author of several childrens books.

The prolific Patterson — famous for titles including “Kiss the Girls” and “Along Came a Spider” — is the globe’s top-earning author, with Forbes valuing him at $94 million.

MOST READ
Transitions: Nazia, Zoheb Hassan’s father passes away
From Meissa to Zaw: 12 unusual Pakistani celebrity baby names
Coke Studio drops Atif Aslam’s soulful rendition of Asma-ul-Husna
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for divorce
Netflix’s Money Heist will be back with season 5, 6
Bollywood star Bachchan’s new film goes straight to Amazon
Yasir Hussain thinks Turkish dramas can destroy the industry
Aima Baig misses her sci-fi geek Shahbaz Shigri
Arij Fatyma, husband welcome a baby boy
Hareem Farooq can’t wait to torture her little sister
 
 
 
 
 
